A man died and four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in northwest Houston, police say.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Mangum Road at Sherwood Lane.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, a Chevy Tahoe was going southbound on Mangum and tried to make a left turn onto Sherwood.

Police say it appears the Tahoe didn’t yield while making the turn and was struck by a white BMW.

Houston police investigate a deadly crash on Mangum at Sherwood.

Four people – two adults and two children – were in the Tahoe. A man in the Tahoe died at the scene. Police say a child was ejected from the Tahoe and was taken to the hospital along with the two other occupants in the vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Suspect dead following shootout involving 4 deputies

The driver of the BMW was also taken to the hospital. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash continues.