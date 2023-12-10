The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a silver Nissan and a white pick-up truck on Sunday.

Police responded to a crash around 1:45am on 4300 N Eldridge and Clay Road and found two people inside a truck injured and one man inside a car badly wounded.

SUGGESTED: Amber Alert discontinued for 2-year-old, 4-year-old including suspect Demetri Ortiz, according to SAPD

Officials say witnesses saw the silver driver of the Nissan run a red light while traveling southbound and crash into a pick-up truck who was traveling westbound.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a silver Nissan and a white pick-up truck on Sunday.

According to police, the man inside the car was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police say neither the man nor the woman in the truck were seriously injured and were in stable condition after the crash.