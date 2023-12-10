The San Antonio Police Department have located a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old who were the subject of an AMBER Alert on Sunday morning.

According to police, the two children were located shortly after 8 a.m. after AMBER Alerts were issued at 3:18 a.m.

Milo Ortiz, 4, and his sister Sienna, 2, were last seen with Demetri Ortiz, 22, who was described as a tattooed individual. Ortiz was identified as a potential suspect in connection with the disappearances of the children.

According to police, Ortiz was also found, but no information has been provided regarding Ortiz's arrest or charges.

Police say further details will be provided as the investigation continues.