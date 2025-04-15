Houston crash: Houston ISD school bus rear ended by unlicensed driver on Southwest Freeway

The Brief An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Houston ISD school bus on Tuesday. The crash occurred on Southwest Freeway near Buffalo Speedway just after 5 p.m. School officials stated the school bus was rear-ended by an unlicensed driver who received multiple citations.



What we know:

Houston ISD officials said the school bus was involved in an accident on Southwest Freeway near Buffalo Speedway, just after 5 p.m.

School officials stated the school bus was rear-ended by an unlicensed driver who received multiple citations.

Officials said there were six students on board from Lanier Middle School and Lamar High School.

All the students on board the bus were safe. However, the driver of the school was taken to the hospital.

School officials said they have communicated with the families involved, and another school bus was called to take the students home.

What we don't know:

School officials did not identify the driver of the vehicle that struck the school bus.

The condition of the school bus driver is also unknown.