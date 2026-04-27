The Brief Leonardo Josue Martinez Marquez, 23, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter. A 24-year-old woman, identified as Karla Perez, died at the hospital after the crash. Investigators say the suspect was impaired and speeding at the time of the crash.



A 23-year-old man has been charged after a deadly crash in west Houston early Saturday morning.

Leonardo Josue Martinez Marquez is charged with intoxicated manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Karla Perez.

Woman killed in crash

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gessner Road, near Clay Road.

According to the Houston Police Department, a blue Honda Accord was traveling northbound and attempting to make a left turn when it was involved in a collision with a white Ford Fusion traveling southbound.

Two women in the Honda – the 23-year-old driver and a 24-year-old passenger – were taken to the hospital. The passenger, identified as Karla Perez, later died.

According to police, the driver of the Ford, Martinez Marquez, was impaired and speeding at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

The other woman’s condition is not known at this time.