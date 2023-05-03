The family who lost their loved one in a drunk driving crash is now filing a lawsuit against the woman accused of his death.

Joseph McMullin, 33, was killed in a crash in Houston while on a first date with Briana Iturrino in the 1200 block of Westheimer Road. Police say McMullin had just come out of Voodoo Doughnut and was walking down the sidewalk with his date when he was struck.

Premier Houston-based personal injury law firm, Kherkher Garcia, LLP, filed a lawsuit in Harris County District Court on behalf of the McMullin's parents Christopher and Lynn McMullin.

PREVIOUS STORY: Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash in Houston

Kristina Chambers, 32, was accused and charged for the crash. According to the lawsuit, Chambers was driving a Porsche 911 Carrera at more than 100mph when she allegedly lost control, careened off the sidewalk, and violently collided with McMullin who was walking on the sidewalk.

Surveillance video apparently showed the Porsche running into McMullin and throwing him 30 feet in the air before crashing into a pole.

Iturrino recalled the moments before the crash and how traumatizing the event was.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

According to prosecutors, Chambers’ blood alcohol content level was nearly four times the legal limit, and drugs, including cocaine, were found in her vehicle.

Chambers was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and posted a $50,000 bond.

RELATED: Houston crash: Man on first date killed in Montrose, woman driver accused of drunk driving

Lead Attorney, Jesus Garcia, Jr., founding partner at Kherkher Garcia, LLP, issues the following statement:

"On behalf of the McMullin family, we have filed a civil lawsuit against Kristina Chambers, the woman accused of being responsible for the unspeakably tragic death of their son, Joseph. Our hearts are with the family of this wonderful young man who was senselessly struck down in the prime of his life. Joseph McMullin was a cherished son, loving brother, proud uncle, and the most loyal friend," Garcia said. "Joseph’s death was a needless tragedy caused by the reckless and illegal actions of a motorist who showed no regard for the safety of others. As the McMullins continue to mourn their unimaginable loss, our team will do whatever is necessary to hold Ms. Chambers accountable for her actions and furthermore deter others from exercising such indifference and disregard for others’ lives."