The Brief A vehicle traveling eastbound on South Loop East lost control, flipped multiple times, and crashed into a metal fence, ending up on the feeder road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.



A crash on South Loop East in Houston early this morning resulted in the death of the driver and injury to a passenger.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities say the accident happened around 12:52 a.m. when the vehicle lost control, flipped several times, and crashed into a metal fence, eventually ending up on the feeder road.

The male driver died at the scene. The female passenger was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Emergency responders had to extricate the driver from the wreckage.