Houston crash: Driver killed, passenger injured in South Loop East crash
A crash on South Loop East in Houston early this morning resulted in the death of the driver and injury to a passenger.
Authorities say the accident happened around 12:52 a.m. when the vehicle lost control, flipped several times, and crashed into a metal fence, eventually ending up on the feeder road.
The male driver died at the scene. The female passenger was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Emergency responders had to extricate the driver from the wreckage.