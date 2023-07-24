A driver has been charged after a man changing a flat tire was killed in a crash along a Houston highway over the weekend.

Daija Marche McElwee, 28, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after the crash that occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of the I-610 West Loop South.

Daija Marche McElwee (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was stopped on the shoulder of the ramp to the Eastex Freeway, and the 48-year-old male passenger had gotten out to change a flat tire.

According to police, a white Ford Mustang then struck the back of the truck and the man. The man died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Mustang, McElwee, was found to be impaired and was arrested.

The driver of truck reportedly sustained minor injuries but declined transport to the hospital.