Two drivers were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided in an intersection in southeast Houston early Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Chartres Street and McGowen Street.

According to police, a white vehicle going northbound ran a red light and hit a red vehicle that was traveling westbound.

The white vehicle landed upside down after the crash.

Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were taken to the hospital. The driver of the white car is said to have sustained severe injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.