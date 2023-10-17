The Houston Police Department is investigating a Fatal crash on 5900 Scottcrest Drive on Oct. 14.

Around 6:15pm, John Washington, 66, crashed into a 62-year-old man riding a bicycle, according to police.

SUGGESTED:Houston police officer charged with DWI, resisting arrest relieved of duty

Washington was driving northbound on Scottcrest when he crossed Old Spanish Trail in his red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police say the bicyclist was riding Eastbound in the 3900 block of Old Spanish Trail, against a red light.

Witnesses told investigators that Washington's truck had a green light at the intersection. The driver struck the man and remained at the scene until authorities arrived.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the male to Ben Taub General Hospital.

RELATED: Houston police officer veteran arrested for DWI, relieved of duty

Police say the man was pronounced dead by doctors at Ben Taub General Hospital on Oct 16.

The identity of the bicycle rider is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to officials.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police say Washington was evaluated and determined to be impaired and charged with driving while intoxicated. He is booked in the Harris County Jail

The investigation is still open, according to officials.