Adventurous ice cream flavors at Houston's Craft Creamery

July is National Ice Cream Month, and for those who are truly passionate about this frozen concoction, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

Whether you love vanilla, chocolate, or even cookie dough, everyone has their own personal favorite. But for the more adventurous ice cream explorer, Craft Creamery in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston is gaining a reputation as a "must visit" destination.

MORE: New York Eatery hot dogs from traditional to lox, sour cream and scallions

Chef Steve Marques has worked in some of the finest restaurants in the world, and he is infusing all of those years of experience into his amazing ice cream.

From Bleu Cheese to Chocolate Foie Gras, this isn't your average scoop in a cone. His gourmet offerings take your pallet on unexpected and wonderful journeys into sweet and savory experiences.

MORE STORIES FROM RUBEN DOMINGUEZ

There are lots of familiar and delicious flavors as well, but if you want to really have that mind-blowing tasting moment, Craft Creamery is a must-try. Visit at 1338 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006.