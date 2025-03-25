Houston cows escape: 1 cow remains unaccounted for, cattle owner says

The Brief The search for an escaped cow is continuing after Monday's incident. The owner of the cattle said they had 55 cows in total, but one didn't make it back to the ranch. The owner added they are working with the Harris County Sheriff's Office to locate the cow.



FOX 26 has an update after Monday's crazy videos showing several cows running on I-45.

What we know:

According to Marty Kueckelhan, the owner of the cattle, they had 55 cows in total and one didn't make it back to the ranch.

The owner says they are working with the Harris County Sheriff's Office to recover the remaining cow.

They're confident the cow is in a fenced area where they can't get on the road.

Right now, due to the daylight, there isn't much that can be done at the moment. But they will likely be back out on Wednesday morning to locate the cow.

Local perspective:

As you may recall, FOX 26 was live-streaming as deputies and officials could be seen chasing down the cows along Interstate 45.

Officers could be seen running along the highway attempting to corral the loose cows.

On Monday, officials said all the cows that had escaped had been taken into custody.