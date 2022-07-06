Houston police searching for cowboy bandit

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery on Sunday.

Authorities said the robbery occurred around 5:20 p.m. at a general store located on the 5300 block of Antoine in Houston.

Police said the suspect first acted like a customer, then approached the counter, showed a handgun, and demanded money from the register.

The employee complied with the suspect's demands and gave the suspect money from the cash drawer, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white or gold PT Cruiser.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 23 to 30-years-old, around 5'5" tall, 250 pounds, wearing a red shirt, jeans, and a straw cowboy hat.

If you have any information on this robbery, please contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-0700 and refer to case #880076-22. You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.