A Houston couple has been sentenced for brazenly beating and carjacking an Uber driver in November 2022.

Frank Lewis Blanco, aged 28, and Destinee Guerrero, aged 24, had previously pleaded guilty on June 23, admitting their intent to cause death or severe bodily harm.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner handed down their sentences, with Blanco receiving a 120-month prison term while Guerrero received a 72-month sentence in federal prison. Both will receive three years of supervised release following their prison sentences.

In court, the victim described the incident and his injuries that occurred when Blanco and Guerrero requested an Uber around 8:30 a.m. on November 13, 2022.

He recounted the brutal attack he endured describing how Blanco and Guerrero treated him, likening his head to a football, and explaining the lasting damage to his eye and nose.

Authorities say the driver asked the couple to get out after they repeatedly changed their destination, leading him to drive around Houston for half an hour. They refused. He then stopped at a gas station and asked the attendant to call the police. The driver asked Blanco and Guerrero to leave his vehicle while he waited for authorities. This is when the couple started attacking, causing the driver to become unconscious.

They repeatedly stomped and kicked his body before leaving with his car, an act captured by the gas station's security cameras.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani emphasized the importance of perpetrators being held accountable for their actions.

"Justice is blind," said Hamdani. "Whether a businessman heading to the office or an immigrant climbing into the driver’s seat, everyone deserves to be safe at work. As the son of an immigrant cab driver, I am heartbroken for what the victim endured and suffered for just doing his job. Thankfully, the court today provided justice for this working-class man."

Acting Special Agent in Charge David Martinez of the FBI Houston field office commented, "Blanco and Guerrero's actions disrupt the harmony of our community by targeting those who play essential roles in our society. They posed as passengers but instead brutally assaulted and robbed a rideshare driver trying to earn an honest living. These two individuals not only took away their victim's livelihood but also shattered his sense of security. We hope today's sentencing sends a clear message to such criminals and others that we will not tolerate them targeting and terrorizing hardworking members of our community."

Blanco and Guerrero have been in custody and will remain so until transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. This is a decision to be made in the near future.