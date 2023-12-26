The Houston Police Department is investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide in southwest Houston.

Authorities were alerted to a shooting at 4822 Grasilla Drive around 10:00 p.m. Christmas Day. Upon arrival, HPD and the Houston Fire Department discovered a man and a woman upstairs with gunshot wounds inside a residence. Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD says three children, aged 4 to 14, were at the home during the shooting. They were unharmed. The authorities spoke to one of the children upon arrival, gaining insights into the unfolding events within the house. The victims, identified as the parents of the children, are believed to be husband and wife.

Investigations are still underway into the dynamics of the incident.