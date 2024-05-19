Houston cooling centers open Sunday for power outage relief

Three days later, many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced there would be cooling, and distribution centers open around the city to help those who need relief during this time.

Here is a list of Houston area locations that have opened as cooling centers on Sunday, May 19. If you or someone you know needs transportation, they can contact 311 to request a free ride.

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray

1475 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019

Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center

4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX 77345

Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodlands Community Center

212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following locations will have water and ice available for distribution:

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA

705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX 77009

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Salvation Army

12507 Windfern Rd Houston, TX 77064

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Precinct 1

Lincoln Park Community Center

979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Julia C. Hester House

2020 Solo St, Houston, 77020

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Precinct 2

Leonel J. Castillo Community Center

2101 South St, Houston, TX 77009

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BakerRipley East Aldine Campus

Address: 3000 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, TX 77039

Time: 10 AM – 7 PM

Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional locations supported by the county can be found at readyharris.org

Precinct 4

Cooling, Charging, & Distribution Center

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77074

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cooling & Charging Center

Tracy Gee Community Center

3599 Westcenter Dr., Houston, TX 77042

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive Up Distribution Centers

Radack Community Center

18650 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77084

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Weekley Community Center

8440 Greenhouse Rd., Cypress, TX 77433

Libraries (Cooling Centers) - Sunday 1 PM - 7 PM

Aldine Branch Library

Address: 11331 Airline Drive, Houston Texas, 77037

Atascocita Branch Library

Address: 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble Texas, 77346

Barbara Bush Branch Library

Address: 6817 Cypresswood Drive Spring, TX 77379

Bellaire Public Library

Address: 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire Texas, 77401

Crosby - Edith Fae Cook Cole Branch Library

Address: 135 Hare Road, Crosby Texas, 77532

Evelyn Meador Branch Library

Address: 2400 North Meyer Road, Seabrook Texas, 77586

Fairbanks Branch Library

Address: 7122 Gessner Road Houston, TX 77040

Galena Park Branch Library

Address: 1500 Keene Street, Galena Park Texas, 77547

High Meadows Branch Library

Address: 4500 Aldine Mail Route, Houston Texas, 77039

Katherine Tyra Branch Library

Address: 6719 Clay Road Houston, TX 77084

Kingwood Branch Library

Address: 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood Texas, 77339

La Porte Branch Library

Address: 600 South Broadway, La Porte Texas, 77571

Northwest Branch Library

Address: 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress Texas, 77429

South Houston Branch Library

Address: 607 Avenue A, South Houston Texas, 77587