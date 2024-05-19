Houston cooling centers open Sunday for power outage relief
HOUSTON - Three days later, many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced there would be cooling, and distribution centers open around the city to help those who need relief during this time.
Here is a list of Houston area locations that have opened as cooling centers on Sunday, May 19. If you or someone you know needs transportation, they can contact 311 to request a free ride.
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray
1475 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019
Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091
Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051
Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kingwood Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX 77345
Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Woodlands Community Center
212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The following locations will have water and ice available for distribution:
M.D. Anderson Family YMCA
705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX 77009
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Salvation Army
12507 Windfern Rd Houston, TX 77064
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Precinct 1
Lincoln Park Community Center
979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Julia C. Hester House
2020 Solo St, Houston, 77020
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Precinct 2
Leonel J. Castillo Community Center
2101 South St, Houston, TX 77009
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BakerRipley East Aldine Campus
Address: 3000 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, TX 77039
Time: 10 AM – 7 PM
Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center
13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Additional locations supported by the county can be found at readyharris.org
Precinct 4
Cooling, Charging, & Distribution Center
Bayland Community Center
6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77074
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cooling & Charging Center
Tracy Gee Community Center
3599 Westcenter Dr., Houston, TX 77042
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Drive Up Distribution Centers
Radack Community Center
18650 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77084
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Weekley Community Center
8440 Greenhouse Rd., Cypress, TX 77433
Libraries (Cooling Centers) - Sunday 1 PM - 7 PM
Aldine Branch Library
Address: 11331 Airline Drive, Houston Texas, 77037
Atascocita Branch Library
Address: 19520 Pinehurst Trail Drive, Humble Texas, 77346
Barbara Bush Branch Library
Address: 6817 Cypresswood Drive Spring, TX 77379
Bellaire Public Library
Address: 5111 Jessamine, Bellaire Texas, 77401
Crosby - Edith Fae Cook Cole Branch Library
Address: 135 Hare Road, Crosby Texas, 77532
Evelyn Meador Branch Library
Address: 2400 North Meyer Road, Seabrook Texas, 77586
Fairbanks Branch Library
Address: 7122 Gessner Road Houston, TX 77040
Galena Park Branch Library
Address: 1500 Keene Street, Galena Park Texas, 77547
High Meadows Branch Library
Address: 4500 Aldine Mail Route, Houston Texas, 77039
Katherine Tyra Branch Library
Address: 6719 Clay Road Houston, TX 77084
Kingwood Branch Library
Address: 4400 Bens View Lane, Kingwood Texas, 77339
La Porte Branch Library
Address: 600 South Broadway, La Porte Texas, 77571
Northwest Branch Library
Address: 11355 Regency Green Drive, Cypress Texas, 77429
South Houston Branch Library
Address: 607 Avenue A, South Houston Texas, 77587