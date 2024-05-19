Expand / Collapse search
Houston cooling centers open Sunday for power outage relief

By
Published  May 19, 2024 5:23am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Three days later, many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire announced there would be cooling, and distribution centers open around the city to help those who need relief during this time.

RELATED: Houston, Harris County leaders give update on power outages, storm damage

Here is a list of Houston area locations that have opened as cooling centers on Sunday, May 19. If you or someone you know needs transportation, they can contact 311 to request a free ride.

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at W. Gray 

1475 W. Gray St. Houston TX 77019

Opens at 8 a.m. pm to 7 p.m.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Houston, TX 77091

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center 

4410 Reed Rd. Houston, TX 77051

Opens at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kingwood Community Center

4102 Rustic Woods, Kingwood TX  77345

Opens at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Woodlands Community Center

212 Parkview St. Houston TX 77009

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The following locations will have water and ice available for distribution:

M.D. Anderson Family YMCA

705 Cavalcade St., Houston, TX 77009

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Salvation Army

12507 Windfern Rd Houston, TX  77064

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Precinct 1

Lincoln Park Community Center
979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Julia C. Hester House
2020 Solo St, Houston, 77020

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Precinct 2

Leonel J. Castillo Community Center
2101 South St, Houston, TX 77009

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BakerRipley East Aldine Campus

Address: 3000 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, TX 77039

Time: 10 AM – 7 PM

Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center

13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston, TX 77015

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional locations supported by the county can be found at readyharris.org

Precinct 4

Cooling, Charging, & Distribution Center

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77074

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cooling & Charging Center

Tracy Gee Community Center

3599 Westcenter Dr., Houston, TX 77042

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Drive Up Distribution Centers

Radack Community Center

18650 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77084

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Weekley Community Center

8440 Greenhouse Rd., Cypress, TX 77433

