One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside of a Houston club, police say.

Police are at the scene Monday morning in the 5700 block of S Gessner Road.

According to HPD, security escorted two men out of the club, and then one man pulled out his gun and began shooting. Police say security shot back.

One man died, and another man was taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident. The investigation is still underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.