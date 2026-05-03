Man identified as wife's killer in Cloverleaf

The Brief Jose Romero is accused of killing his wife, Yanira Nafin. Romero allegedly called 911 and admitted to the shooting on Saturday. The couple's children reportedly hid during the shooting.



A man is now in custody for Saturday's shooting that killed his common-law wife in the Cloverleaf area.

Cloverleaf shooting: Victim's husband named as suspect

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 43-year-old Jose Arquimides Romero has been charged for the death of his common-law wife, 39-year-old Yanira Nafin.

According to the sheriff, Romero shot Nafin since he was "upset because Yanira was not taking his back pain serious enough."

What we don't know:

Other details of Romero's arrest are not available at this time.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at a home on Texarkana Street, near I-10 East and Freeport Street.

Officials at the scene said the suspect, now known as Romero, called 911 and admitted to shooting his wife.

Deputies came to the scene and found the suspect with a weapon nearby. The victim, Nafin, was found shot and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say Romero cooperated with the investigation on Saturday.

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The couple had reportedly been married for 16 years.

Their three kids — 13, 7, and 2 years old — were in the home when the shooting happened, but they were not physically harmed. Sheriff Gonzalez says the kids managed to hide when the shooting started.