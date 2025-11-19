Houston City Council to vote on ordinance to place curfew for motor scooters

The Brief The City of Houston is considering an ordinance that would amend Chapters 26 and 45 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. If passed, it would add a curfew for motor scooters from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m., along with other enforcement measures. The ordinance will be voted on by Houston City Council on Wednesday.



The City of Houston is considering an ordinance that would amend Chapters 26 and 45 of the City’s Code of Ordinances.

If passed, it would add a curfew for motor scooters from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m., along with other enforcement measures.

The ordinance would also establish related fees, identify unlawful conduct, and outline penalties, while incorporating standard findings and severability provisions.

Why the Ordinance Is Being Proposed

Motor scooters are popular in Houston, especially in the downtown area, including Discovery Green and the Central Business District, which has caused room for complaints from residents and those living in the area. According to the Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department (ARA), increased use has led to:

Congestion on public rights-of-way

Obstructed sidewalks

Safety hazards for pedestrians

Elevated emergency response activity, especially at night

Under Chapter 551 of the Texas Transportation Code, municipalities may restrict scooters when necessary for public safety. City officials argue that the proposed changes fall squarely within that authority.

By the numbers:

Enforcement Data (2021–2025)

Joint enforcement efforts by the Houston Police Department (HPD) and ARA from 2021 through 2025 have resulted in:

129 scooters seized

74 scooters impounded

53 vendor warnings

13 vendor citations

3,016 rider warnings

51 rider citations

5 firearms seized

8 arrests

Additionally, the Houston Fire Department reports that 78% of EMS calls related to motor scooter incidents in the downtown area occurred between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., supporting the need for a nighttime curfew.

What we know:

The proposed ordinance will make changes to the City's Traffic Ordinance (CH 45 of the Code of Ordinances)

Creation of Article XIV: Micromobility Devices and Off-Highway Vehicles

Section 45-341 – Operation

The proposed ordinance would:

Establish a citywide curfew for operating or renting micromobility devices and off-highway vehicles from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Prohibit rental of these devices from temporary structures at any time

Exempt personally owned vehicles used for certain types of commuting

Section 45-342 – Offense and Penalty

This section formally creates an offense for violating the new rules, aligning penalties with existing enforcement procedures.

Section 45-343 – Impoundment and Removal

This amendment would:

Authorize HPD and ARA to impound devices being used or parked in violation of the ordinance

Establish an impoundment fee

Create a hearing process for owners

Proposed Amendment to Chapter 26 (Parking Regulations)

Section 26-102 – Standing and Parking of Motor-Assisted Scooters

Updates include:

Adding a scooter impoundment fee to the City’s Fee Schedule

Aligning parking enforcement procedures with the new regulations in Chapter 45

What they're saying:

We talked to an employee at Bolt Scooters who said businesses help people support their families. He also adds that he hopes those proposing this ordinance understand the convenience it brings for people maneuvering through Houston traffic.

"We do have to tell everybody the rules every time before we rent out to them, but it’s very important for their safety and the drivers," said Jaime Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says that the curfew would hurt business because the hours of the proposed curfew are during prime time. There is even signage as a message to customers about following the rules of the road.

"It can be a little dangerous at times, but it pretty much is an easy way for people to get around, and it's an eco-friendly way," Rodriguez said.

The other side:

On Tuesday, even during public comment, at City Hall, Kris Larson, President and CEO of Downtown Houston +, stood up and echoed support for the ordinance, and how pleased he was.

"I want to thank council and staff who have been responsive to a number of community concerns regarding the issues that we have, such as how scooters have been utilized in downtown Houston." said Larson. "Also differentiating the challenge that we have with the problematic utilization of scooters the way they are utilized right now versus folks who are trying to get to work."

"It has been one of the top issues for our stakeholders, residents, property owners, partners and more. I also serve on the board of directors for Discovery Green and I can tell you that this is number one on their list of issues and concerns.

What's next:

Next Steps

The ordinance will be voted on by Houston City Council on Wednesday. If adopted, the changes would create new standards for motor scooter safety, nighttime activity, and parking enforcement across the city.