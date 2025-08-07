Houston chiropractor performing without license, charged with sexual assault

article

The Brief A man with a suspended chiropractic license has been arrested in Harris County on a felony warrant for sexual assault. Joshua Aaron Gomez, 43, is accused of performing unlicensed procedures, and investigators have identified 11 other survivors with similar complaints. Authorities believe there may be more victims and are holding a news conference on Friday to provide more information.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 43-year-old Joshua Aaron Gomez on a felony warrant for sexual assault.

Unlicensed chiropractor charged with sexual assault

What we know:

According to deputies, Gomez has been accused of performing unlicensed procedures. The state reportedly suspended his chiropractic license due to complaints of a sexual nature. Investigators say they have identified 11 other survivors with varying complaints about Gomez.

On Wednesday, members of the Violent Persons Task Force arrested Gomez.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond has been set at $50,000.

What's next:

Deputies believe there could be other victims that have not yet been identified.

Officials are expecting to hold a news conference on Friday.

What you can do:

If you have any information, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Division at 713-274-9370 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).