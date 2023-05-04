Houston police say a man who fired at officers during a chase is dead after turning the gun on himself.

The chase came to an end in the 4500 block of N Shepherd Drive, but the incident began in the 16000 block of the I-45 North Freeway around 10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities say.

According to HPD, an FBI violent crime task force with FBI special agents, HPD, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were in north Houston conducting an operation involving drug charges.

Police say a vehicle fled the scene, and Houston police officers began to pursue the vehicle.

At some point during the chase, police say the suspect shot at officers, but the officers didn’t return fire.

Near I-45 and W. Gulf Bank, police deployed spike strips, blowing out two of the vehicle’s tires.

Police say the suspect kept going until coming to a stop on N Shepherd.

According to HPD, as officers were getting out of their vehicle, they heard a gunshot.

Police say they gave the suspect commands but didn’t get a response.

As they approached the vehicle, they saw the suspect was nonresponsive, officials say. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. The investigation is still ongoing.