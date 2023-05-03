Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in east Houston involving police officers.

MORE POLICE SHOOTING STORIES

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but officers with the Houston Police Department said they were responding to an "officer-involved shooting" in the 400 block of Rouse St. in Denver Habor.

Initial details from police is an unidentified man was "acting erratically." Officers reportedly tried to talk to the man, but he threatened to get a gun.

Investigators said they then tased him, but it didn't stop him, and he reportedly reached for something. That's when an officer shot the unidentified man, killing him.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

We're told that an officer fired his weapon and shot an unidentified suspect, but it's unclear how everything unfolded.

No additional details were shared, but per protocol, that officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as it continues to develop.