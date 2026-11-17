The Brief A driver has been taken into custody following a chase in Houston's Chinatown area on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, the chase came to an end near the intersection of Beechnut Street and Corporate Drive in Southwest Houston. Officials said a DPS Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a white GMC truck just after 5:15 p.m. for a defective tail lamp. The vehicle then fled from authorities.



A driver has been taken into custody following a chase in Houston's Chinatown area on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to authorities, the chase came to an end near the intersection of Beechnut Street and Corporate Drive in Southwest Houston.

Officials said a DPS Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a white GMC truck just after 5:15 p.m. for a defective tail lamp. The vehicle then fled from authorities.

Photo from over the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

Authorities said the driver failed to stop and evaded. At one point during the chase, the driver drove on the wrong side of the road.

Officials said the driver will be facing evading charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide an identity of the driver who was taken into custody.