Car crashes into west Houston restaurant; at least 1 taken to hospital

Houston
HOUSTON - Police say at least one person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a restaurant in west Houston.

The crash occurred around 9:36 p.m. Tuesday at a shopping center in the 14000 block of Westheimer Road.

The Komchop African Restaurant appears to have sustained some damage, with at least one large window in the dining area shattered. The wrecked car was towed from the location leaving behind broken glass, twisted metal and scattered insulation.

A wrecked car is towed from the scene of a crash in the 14000 block of Westheimer Road.

Police say at least one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.