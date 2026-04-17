Houston man accused of pregnant woman's murder pleaded guilty 2 months ago to assaulting her

The Brief Police say Kevin Faux is charged with capital murder in the death of Ashanti Allen, who was pregnant with his child. Two months ago, Faux pleaded guilty to assaulting her. He remains at the center of a manhunt.



The Houston man accused of killing the mother of his unborn child pleaded guilty just two months ago to assaulting her, court records show.

Police say Kevin Faux is charged with capital murder in the death of Ashanti Allen, 23. She was found dead on Thursday, six days after disappearing from her home. She was eight months pregnant with Faux’s child.

Faux remains at large.

Faux pleads guilty to assault

Kevin Faux (Source: Houston Police Department)

According to court documents, Faux was charged with assault-continuous family violence last September and accused of committing at least two acts of violence against Allen. The third-degree felony would have carried a sentence of two to 10 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.

However, records show that he took a deal on Feb. 19, pleading guilty to a reduced Class A misdemeanor charge of assault of a family member. He was sentenced to 280 days in county jail, but he was given credit for 143 days served.

The sentence would have put him in jail until July. We are still trying to gather information on when and why he was released early.

Ashanti Allen found dead

Ashanti Allen

The backstory:

Allen was found dead on Thursday after being reported missing six days before.

She had last been seen on Friday leaving her home near McNee Road and Main Street.

She was eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy at the time of her disappearance, police say.

On Thursday morning, Houston police and Texas Equusearch discovered Allen's body near Chimney Rock Park in southwest Houston.

What we don't know:

Her cause of death is not known at this time.

Faux wanted in her death

Houston police later identified Faux as the suspect in her death.

Police say Faux was initially charged with murder, but his charge was later upgraded to capital murder.

He is currently not in custody.

What you can do:

If you have any information on where Faux is, contact Houston Police Department Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.