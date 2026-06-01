Houston weather: Humid, hot Monday; increased storm chances this week

The Brief Hurricane season begins today Hot and humid this afternoon Rain increases Tuesday through Saturday



It's the first day of hurricane season this year and things are hot and humid for Monday. We can expect to see some scattered rain showers later this week.

A new season starts in the tropics

Atlantic hurricane season begins today, making this a good time to review plans and supplies before any storms threaten the Gulf. You can visit Fox26Houston.com/tropics for information. There are no immediate tropical concerns for Houston, but tropical moisture could lead to downpours locally later this week.

Steamy weather settles in

Expect a hot and humid day across the Houston area with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers will be possible, with steamy conditions in between the rain.

A wetter pattern develops

Storm chances increase beginning Tuesday and last through at least Saturday as a weak front blends with tropical moisture over Southeast Texas. Scattered showers and storms become more common through the week, and some could be heavy at times.