Houston weather: Humid, hot Monday; increased storm chances this week
HOUSTON - It's the first day of hurricane season this year and things are hot and humid for Monday. We can expect to see some scattered rain showers later this week.
A new season starts in the tropics
Atlantic hurricane season begins today, making this a good time to review plans and supplies before any storms threaten the Gulf. You can visit Fox26Houston.com/tropics for information. There are no immediate tropical concerns for Houston, but tropical moisture could lead to downpours locally later this week.
Steamy weather settles in
Expect a hot and humid day across the Houston area with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers will be possible, with steamy conditions in between the rain.
A wetter pattern develops
Storm chances increase beginning Tuesday and last through at least Saturday as a weak front blends with tropical moisture over Southeast Texas. Scattered showers and storms become more common through the week, and some could be heavy at times.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority