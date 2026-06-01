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Houston weather: Humid, hot Monday; increased storm chances this week

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Published  June 1, 2026 8:04 AM CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Steam, hot Monday with possible isolated storm

Houston weather: Steam, hot Monday with possible isolated storm

It's going to be a hot and humid Monday with the beginning of hurricane season. Rain chances increase Tuesday through Saturday so expect some scattered showers and storms.

The Brief

    • Hurricane season begins today
    • Hot and humid this afternoon
    • Rain increases Tuesday through Saturday

HOUSTON - It's the first day of hurricane season this year and things are hot and humid for Monday. We can expect to see some scattered rain showers later this week.

A new season starts in the tropics

Atlantic hurricane season begins today, making this a good time to review plans and supplies before any storms threaten the Gulf. You can visit Fox26Houston.com/tropics for information. There are no immediate tropical concerns for Houston, but tropical moisture could lead to downpours locally later this week. 

Steamy weather settles in

Expect a hot and humid day across the Houston area with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers will be possible, with steamy conditions in between the rain.

A wetter pattern develops

Storm chances increase beginning Tuesday and last through at least Saturday as a weak front blends with tropical moisture over Southeast Texas. Scattered showers and storms become more common through the week, and some could be heavy at times.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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