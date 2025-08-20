Bush Airport: Ground Stop issued due to storms

The Brief The Gound Stop is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday Flights to George Bush Airport are being delayed by about 40 minutes. There's a slight risk of strong storms in Greater Houston.



A Ground Stop is in effect for Bush Airport as storms travel through Greater Houston.

Bush Airport flight delays due to weather

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Ground Stop at Bush (IAH) is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

The stop affects flgiths that are arriving to Bush Airport. The flights are delayed by an average of 40 minutes due to the storms.

The delay is expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. This applies to flights coming from within 1,000 nautical miles.

To check on flights arriving at IAH, click here.

Afternoon/evening storms

Big picture view:

A weak frontal boundary approaching from the north will increase shower and storm chances through the end of the week. There is a 1/5 risk for some stronger storms to pulse up this afternoon/evening.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning and the possibility of damaging wind gusts are the main weather threats today. In addition to the severe risk, there is a 1/4 chance of isolated street flooding, especially in areas that have seen heavy rain over the last few days.

