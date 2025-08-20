Houston weather: Chance of heavy rain Wednesday, tropics still active

The Brief Staying Hot with Storm Chances Wednesday Daily Rain Chances This Week Tropics Remain Active



You want to have your umbrella handy around the time you leave the office Wednesday as thunderstorm chances increase in the afternoon. The tropics also remain active as Hurricane Erin has made its turn to the north in the Atlantic as it passes east of Florida.

Stormy Wednesday ahead

A weak frontal boundary approaching from the north will increase shower and storm chances through the end of the week. There is a 1/5 risk for some stronger storms to pulse up this afternoon/evening.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning and the possibility of damaging wind gusts are the main weather threats today. In addition to the severe risk, there is a 1/4 chance of isolated street flooding, especially in areas that have seen heavy rain over the last few days.

Afternoon temperatures to soar again Wednesday to the mid/upper-90s.

Daily rain chances this week

The overall rain outlook this week features a daily round of afternoon showers and storms, but with periods of hot sunshine in between. Our extended models are very mixed with timing, but coverage will increase Thursday and Friday.

Rainfall totals will likely be a bit higher toward the end of the week leading to a 1/4 risk for isolated street flooding. The higher shower and cloud coverage could drop temperatures slightly, but overall the heat continues.

Erin churns in the Atlantic, tropics heating up

Hurricane Erin has made its turn to the north in the Atlantic as it passes east of Florida.

The latest models have Erin making a curve to the northeast, moving away from the eastern coast of the U.S. Indirect impacts of large swells, coastal flooding and dangerous rip currents are likely up and down the eastern seaboard, especially in coastal North Carolina. Storm surge flooding and tropical storm conditions are expected in the Outer Banks of North Carolina beginning later today/tonight.

We are also watching two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic which now have a 60% and 30% chance for development over the next seven days. There is the chance the first tropical wave could become a tropical depression by the end of the week.

Stay up-to-date with the latest tropical updates on the free FOX Local app.