East Houston: Harris County officials seeking information on deaths inside Brownwood Street home

Harris County authorities and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public for information about an incident that left two people dead in an east Houston home.

Houston crime: Double homicide on Brownwood Street

What we know:

At about noon on Wednesday, Harris County deputies were called for a welfare check at a home in the 114600 block of Brownwood Street.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly found a male and female deceased with "obvious signs of trauma."

Authorities at the scene believed the two were shot.

Officials say no one else was inside the home at the time. The person who called for the welfare check had arrived at the scene just before deputies came.

Homicide detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) are investigating, and they've confirmed that the incident was a double homicide instead of a murder-suicide.

What we don't know:

The victims' identities are not confirmed at this time. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has to confirm the victims' identities, and loved ones have to be notified.

No suspects have been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case can call one of the following agencies:

HCSO Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)