East Houston: Man and woman found shot to death, sheriff says
HOUSTON - Harris County authorities are investigating a suspected double homicide in east Houston.
Houston: Brownwood Street shooting
What we know:
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a shooting in the 14600 block of Brownwood Street, near the East Freeway and Beltway 8.
When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man and a woman found dead with gunshot wounds.
Investigators were heading to the scene as of about 1:30 p.m.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update once more information is available.
The Source: X post from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.