East Houston: Man and woman found shot to death, sheriff says

The Brief The shooting was reported on Brownwood Street. A man and woman were reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds. Harris County officials are investigating.



Harris County authorities are investigating a suspected double homicide in east Houston.

Houston: Brownwood Street shooting

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to a shooting in the 14600 block of Brownwood Street, near the East Freeway and Beltway 8.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man and a woman found dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators were heading to the scene as of about 1:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update once more information is available.