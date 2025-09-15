More Houstonians are saving lives by becoming blood stem cell donors

The Brief Blood stem cell donors are giving people with blood cancers and diseases a new lease on life. Houston had the highest number of donors in the country last year. You can learn how to be a donor at NMDP.org



Last year, Houston had the highest number of blood stem cell donors in the country. That generosity is giving people with blood cancers and diseases a new lease on life.

Donor changes boy's life

Rushi Ghandi was born with a rare blood disorder.

"Me and my husband, we are the carriers. We both have the trait," said Rushi's mother, Nilima Gandi.

"Your body doesn't produce the proper protein for your blood. The blood just ends up dying," said Rushi Ghandi.

At the age of 10, Rushi's life was forever changed by a stranger who donated his bone marrow.

"He was a 10 on 10 match. He was the same blood type as Rushi," his mother said. "He's a superhero."

"I know what I'm going to do. I talk to more people. I'm more outgoing. I have more energy," Rushi said.

Donor shares his experience

"God put me at the right place at the right time," said marrow donor Dwayne Koehn.

He donated his bone marrow 15 years after joining the National Marrow Donor Program.

"We found out it was a little girl," he said. "We have three children and once I found out it was a little girl it was a no-brainer."

Dewayne would go on to meet the little girl he saved.

"It's an incredible honor," he said. "You don't get those opportunities very often in life."

How to help

"Doctors do look for donors 35 and younger, so 18-35, because patients have better outcomes," said Hope Guidry-Groves with the National Donor Program.

To find out how you can become a donor, visit https://www.nmdp.org/