A man is accused of damaging a car during a confrontation between the driver and a large group of cyclists that was captured on video in Houston.

Court documents show Michael Len Johnson is charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a man’s Mercedes-Benz by hitting it with a bike lock.

PREVIOUS: Cyclists claim self-defense after video showing riders attacking man's car

The incident occurred on June 15 on South MacGregor Way, where hundreds of cyclists were riding eastbound in a group.

According to the probable cause court document, the Mercedes driver said he was heading home from work, also going eastbound on South MacGregor Way, when he encountered the cyclists traveling in both lanes.

The driver reportedly told police that he honked and made his way through the group, but the cyclists surrounded his vehicle and started to attack it.

According to the court document, the driver said he got out to confront the cyclists but got back into his vehicle without making contact and drove away to avoid further confrontation. He made a report away from the scene.

Police say they looked at social media and came across a Facebook post by Johnson in a bike group. According to court documents, the post said the following:

"What the media is portraying as an angry mob is us standing our ground. We are not the aggressors here, we are the protectors. This concept seems to be easy for many to understand when presented in the context of a terrified driver drawing a weapon but, for whatever reason, there seems to be a disconnect when the same logic is applied to cyclists who find themselves on the defensive.

I broke the windshield, and I stand behind my actions.

I don't "bring weapons" with me. I carry a bike lock. I ride for recreation, compensation, and transportation. It's almost always with me.

I didn't attack a vehicle out of anger. I disabled a vehicle that was being used indiscriminately as a weapon against any member of the group who was in the driver's way. The windshield was broken because, in my mind, if you can't see you can't drive."

Two other bicyclists also spoke to FOX 26 and claimed the group acted in self-defense.

The driver has not been charged in the incident.

According to court documents, the driver says the insurance adjuster estimated the total damage to his car at $10,094.78, including $786.38 for the front window, $585 for the back window, and $8,723.40 for vehicle body work.