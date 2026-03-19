Ben Taub expansion project approved by Harris County Commissioners

The Brief The Harris County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve the Ben Taub Hospital Expansion Project. The project will acquire some of Hermann Park to get more patient beds in the hospital. The Harris Health proposal has been consistently met with pushback.



The Harris County Commissioners Court has approved the Ben Taub Expansion Project to move forward.

Harris County: Ben Taub Expansion Project approved

Ben Taub Hospital

Big picture view:

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve Harris Health's Ben Taub Project.

According to Harris Health, the $410 million expansion would take 8.9 acres of Hermann Park to expand Ben Taub Hospital in order to make room for 100 more patient beds.

Harris Health says the hospital usually works beyond its 402-bed capacity, leading to patients being put in hallways until a room is available.

The extra beds are said to help more than 3,000 patients in the future.

Previous pushback

The other side:

The Hermann Park Conservancy posted a statement against the expansion project on Wednesday.

According to the group, using parkland for the project falls under part of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code, so the expansion has to minimize harm to the park.

The Conservancy says the hospital expansion would condemn what's known as the Warnecke Tract. According to The Rice Thresher, Houston resident August Warneck donated the tract in his will. The tract was said to be donated "with the intent that it be protected and used as parkland."

According to Community Impact, if the tract is condemned for the expansion, then the Warneck heirs must be compensated.

What's next:

Attorney Baron Wallace tells FOX 26 that Harris County now has to follow Chapter 21 protocol in the Texas Property Code.

Letters will be sent to the landowners and anyone else interested in the land. Wallace says it could take 6–9 months for the letters to be sent before the expansion can start.