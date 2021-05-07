Mother’s Day, graduations, birthdays, and, with the warmer weather we tend to want to spend more time outdoors and have our celebrations there as well.

Fancy Picnics LLC is a Houston-based business that takes your special event from basic to spectacular.

They spent time on our morning show giving tips on how you can put a picnic together yourself, or hire them if you have the time and budget.

Check them out online or follow them on Instagram @fancypicnics

