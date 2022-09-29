Expand / Collapse search

Houston Astros raising money to donate to Hurricane Ian relief

By
Published 
Updated 6:24PM
Houston Astros
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros will be raising funds to support Hurricane Ian relief.

The team and the Astros Foundation announce proceeds from their Share2Care 50/50 raffle this weekend will go towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The team will host the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston from Sept. 30-Oct. 2 as part of a three-game series.

Hurricane Ian makes Florida landfall as 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing damaging winds of up to 150 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status.

HURRICANE IAN RELIEF: FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too

Proceeds collected will not only go to Florida, but to Puerto Rico and Cuba which have also been struck by recent hurricanes.

"We remember how grateful we were for the support Houston received from across the country, especially from Florida, during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and it is now our opportunity to step up and support them in their time of need," said Paula Harris, Executive Director of the Astros Foundation and Senior VP, Community Affairs.

Houston Red Cross headed to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian

Houston Red Cross prepares to send over 3,000 volunteers to offer disaster relief in Florida after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

RELATED: Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims

Fans who are interested in donating to this cause can also do so at Astros.com/relief. The Astros Foundation will continue collecting donations for the six remaining games of the regular season. 