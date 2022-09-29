Houston Astros raising money to donate to Hurricane Ian relief

article

The Houston Astros will be raising funds to support Hurricane Ian relief.

The team and the Astros Foundation announce proceeds from their Share2Care 50/50 raffle this weekend will go towards Hurricane Ian relief efforts. The team will host the Tampa Bay Rays in Houston from Sept. 30-Oct. 2 as part of a three-game series.

Proceeds collected will not only go to Florida, but to Puerto Rico and Cuba which have also been struck by recent hurricanes.

"We remember how grateful we were for the support Houston received from across the country, especially from Florida, during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and it is now our opportunity to step up and support them in their time of need," said Paula Harris, Executive Director of the Astros Foundation and Senior VP, Community Affairs.

Fans who are interested in donating to this cause can also do so at Astros.com/relief. The Astros Foundation will continue collecting donations for the six remaining games of the regular season.