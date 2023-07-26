Houston Astros host National Play Campaign at Minute Maid Park

The Houston Astros hosted the National PLAY Campaign on Wednesday, July 26 at Minute Maid Park.

The PLAY Campaign is a national public awareness campaign of the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) in conjunction with MLB Charities, the Taylor Hooton Foundation and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation. The campaign educates America's young people about the importance of living a healthy and active lifestyle and disability inclusion.

In 2014, the PLAY Campaign became the first program in professional sports to include children with disabilities. PBATS partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society in 2017 to enhance this effort.

The event at Minute Maid Park featured Astros players Jake Meyers and Brandon Bielak, as well as Astros head athletic trainer Jeremiah Randall, assistant athletic trainers Eric Velazquez and Taylor Witczak, and Taylor Hooton Foundation President Donald Hooton.

The event was open to the public.

For more information about the PLAY Campaign, please visit www.PBATS.com.