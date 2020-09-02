Expand / Collapse search

Houston Astros announce make-up game for Sunday’s postponed game

Houston Astros
FILE PHOTO: A detail shot of the Houston Astros logo on the tarp on the field during batting practice prior to Game 2 of the ALDS between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have announced a date to make up for a scheduled game on Sunday where a member of the Oakland A’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to a release, the game will be played on Tuesday, September 8 as part of a doubleheader in Oakland. 

The release stated that Houston will be the home team for the first game. 

Both games on Tuesday will be seven innings. 

This is the third doubleheader for the Astros so far this season, according to the release. 
 