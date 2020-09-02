Houston Astros announce make-up game for Sunday’s postponed game

article

The Houston Astros have announced a date to make up for a scheduled game on Sunday where a member of the Oakland A’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the game will be played on Tuesday, September 8 as part of a doubleheader in Oakland.



The release stated that Houston will be the home team for the first game.

Both games on Tuesday will be seven innings.



This is the third doubleheader for the Astros so far this season, according to the release.

