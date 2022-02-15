Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, wife Reagan expecting first baby in August

article

Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan are expecting their first child.

The couple made the big announcement on social media on Valentine’s Day.

RELATED: Houston Astros' Alex Bregman gets married

The Bregmans posted a video on Instagram set to Brett Young’s "In Case You Didn’t Know". It shows the couple on a wooded trail, walking up to a stroller with a sonogram inside.

Reagan also shared a photo holding the sonogram and captioned it "august 2022".

The Bregmans tied the knot back in December 2020. Reagan posted photos from their wedding day captioned, "Married to my best friend."