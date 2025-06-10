Houston Astrodome trespassing: Three teenagers arrested, charged; authorities warn against social media trend

The Brief Harris County Precinct One Constables have issued a warning against trespassing in abandoned buildings following a viral video of a person inside the Astrodome. A social media video showing a user unlawfully inside the Astrodome has gained over 100,000 views, prompting NRG Park officials to emphasize the legal consequences of unauthorized entry. Three 18-year-old men were arrested for trespassing in the Astrodome after being spotted by a security guard and are now facing charges.



A viral video showing a trespasser inside Houston's historic Astrodome has prompted a stern warning from Harris County Precinct One Constables.

The Harris County Constable's Office in Precinct One is sending a clear message to those considering trespassing in abandoned buildings around Houston. This comes after a video went viral over the weekend, showing a social media user inside the Astrodome.

What we know:

A TikTok video, which has garnered over 100,000 views, shows a user inside the Astrodome, discussing its historical importance. However, entering the building without permission is illegal.

Statement from NRG Park: "We strongly discourage anyone from attempting to enter NRG Park without a ticket to an event or a legitimate purpose. Unauthorized entry is strictly prohibited and will result in prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

The Harris County Constables in Precinct One are actively addressing this issue. Recently, they arrested three men for sneaking into the Astrodome. A security guard spotted the intruders shortly after midnight and alerted deputies. The three 18-year-old suspects were seen running across the parking lot and jumping fences near the intersection of Fannin and Holly Hall, where they were apprehended.

Conner Carson (left), Jack McGowan (center), and Michael Gorman (Source: Harris County Jail)

All three suspects have been charged with trespassing.

What we don't know:

It is not known if the three suspects charged with trespassing are connected to the viral video on social media.