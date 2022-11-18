Houston artist Betirri hosts World Cup kickoff event, art to be featured in Qatar

A Houston artist hosted an event for soccer enthusiasts ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Betirri, a creator with work that’s been seen all over the world, hosted Countdown to Qatar at Pitch 25 on Friday night.

Participants were able to listen in on a panel that focused on the games and how Houston will be preparing to be the host city in 2026. Panelists included Pitch 25’s owner and Former USA and Houston Dynamo Player Brian Ching, Lone Star Sports General Manager David Fletcher, and Janis Burke of the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority.

According to his website, Betirri is widely known for this series of paintings that depict bodiless sports figures in motion. His work will also be seen in Qatar for the games. It’s something that he hopes will resonate with the soccer community.

"I think art and sports are two things that really bond," says Betirri. "As people, we bond very fast. Hopefully, through doing what I love, I try to inspire other generations and let them know it’s possible."

The World Cup starts Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. CT. The tournament runs through Dec. 18. Find out how to watch the World Cup on FOX here.