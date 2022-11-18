2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Quiz: Test your World Cup knowledge

The 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup starts Sunday, November 20, and the whole world will be watching.

While watching, you may hear terms and things you may not know, so FOX 26 compiled a ten-question quiz to test your World Cup and overall soccer knowledge.

Answer the following questions:

What is a hat trick?

Scoring a goal with a hat on

Scoring two goals

Scoring three goals

Doing a trick with a hat on the field

What is a nutmeg move?

The ball passes between the defender’s legs

The ball goes through the defender’s head

The ball hits the defender’s back

A defender drinking coffee on the field

Which country has won the most World Cups?

Germany

Argentina

France

Brazil

Which player has the most goals in World Cup history?

Miroslav Klose, Germany

Ronaldo, Brazil

Just Fontaine, France

Pelé, Brazil

Who is the richest player in the World Cup?

Kylian Mbappé, France

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Neymar Jr., Brazil

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Who has scored the most goals for the United States in World Cup history?

Michael Bradley

Clint Dempsey

Brian McBride

Landon Donovan

What does PK mean?

Pick’em

Point Known

Penalty Kick

Personal Knowledge

Which country has hosted the most World Cups?

Germany

France

South Africa

Brazil

Who is hosting the 2026 World Cup?

Canada

Mexico

United States

All of the Above

When was the first World Cup?