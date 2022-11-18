2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup Quiz: Test your World Cup knowledge
Houston - The 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup starts Sunday, November 20, and the whole world will be watching.
While watching, you may hear terms and things you may not know, so FOX 26 compiled a ten-question quiz to test your World Cup and overall soccer knowledge.
Answer the following questions:
What is a hat trick?
- Scoring a goal with a hat on
- Scoring two goals
- Scoring three goals
- Doing a trick with a hat on the field
What is a nutmeg move?
- The ball passes between the defender’s legs
- The ball goes through the defender’s head
- The ball hits the defender’s back
- A defender drinking coffee on the field
Which country has won the most World Cups?
- Germany
- Argentina
- France
- Brazil
Which player has the most goals in World Cup history?
- Miroslav Klose, Germany
- Ronaldo, Brazil
- Just Fontaine, France
- Pelé, Brazil
Who is the richest player in the World Cup?
- Kylian Mbappé, France
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
- Neymar Jr., Brazil
- Lionel Messi, Argentina
Who has scored the most goals for the United States in World Cup history?
- Michael Bradley
- Clint Dempsey
- Brian McBride
- Landon Donovan
What does PK mean?
- Pick’em
- Point Known
- Penalty Kick
- Personal Knowledge
Which country has hosted the most World Cups?
- Germany
- France
- South Africa
- Brazil
Who is hosting the 2026 World Cup?
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- All of the Above
When was the first World Cup?
- 1926
- 1928
- 1930
- 1932