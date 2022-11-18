Expand / Collapse search

2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup quiz answers

By
Published 
Updated 12:35PM
FOX 26 Houston

The answers to the FOX 26 FIFA Qatar World Cup quiz are listed below: 

What is a hat trick?

  • Scoring a goal with a hat on
  • Scoring two goals
  • Scoring three goals (CORRECT)
  • Doing a trick with a hat on the field

What is a nutmeg move?

  • The ball passes between the defender’s legs (CORRECT)
  • The ball goes through the defender’s head
  • The ball hits the defender’s back
  • A defender drinking coffee on the field

Which country has won the most World Cups?

  • Germany
  • Argentina
  • France
  • Brazil (CORRECT)

Which player has the most goals in World Cup history?

  • Miroslav Klose, Germany (CORRECT)
  • Ronaldo, Brazil
  • Just Fontaine, France
  • Pelé, Brazil

Who is the richest player in the World Cup?

  • Kylian Mbappé, France (CORRECT)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
  • Neymar Jr., Brazil
  • Lionel Messi, Argentina

Who has scored the most goals for the United States in World Cup history?

  • Michael Bradley
  • Clint Dempsey
  • Brian McBride
  • Landon Donovan (CORRECT)

What does PK mean?

  • Pick’em
  • Point Known
  • Penalty Kick (CORRECT)
  • Personal Knowledge

Which country has hosted the most World Cups?

  • Germany
  • France
  • South Africa
  • Brazil (CORRECT)

Who is hosting the 2026 World Cup?

  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • United States
  • All of the Above (CORRECT)

When was the first World Cup?

  • 1926
  • 1928
  • 1930 (CORRECT)
  • 1932