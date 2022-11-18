2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup quiz answers
The answers to the FOX 26 FIFA Qatar World Cup quiz are listed below:
What is a hat trick?
- Scoring a goal with a hat on
- Scoring two goals
- Scoring three goals (CORRECT)
- Doing a trick with a hat on the field
What is a nutmeg move?
- The ball passes between the defender’s legs (CORRECT)
- The ball goes through the defender’s head
- The ball hits the defender’s back
- A defender drinking coffee on the field
Which country has won the most World Cups?
- Germany
- Argentina
- France
- Brazil (CORRECT)
Which player has the most goals in World Cup history?
- Miroslav Klose, Germany (CORRECT)
- Ronaldo, Brazil
- Just Fontaine, France
- Pelé, Brazil
Who is the richest player in the World Cup?
- Kylian Mbappé, France (CORRECT)
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
- Neymar Jr., Brazil
- Lionel Messi, Argentina
Who has scored the most goals for the United States in World Cup history?
- Michael Bradley
- Clint Dempsey
- Brian McBride
- Landon Donovan (CORRECT)
What does PK mean?
- Pick’em
- Point Known
- Penalty Kick (CORRECT)
- Personal Knowledge
Which country has hosted the most World Cups?
- Germany
- France
- South Africa
- Brazil (CORRECT)
Who is hosting the 2026 World Cup?
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- All of the Above (CORRECT)
When was the first World Cup?
- 1926
- 1928
- 1930 (CORRECT)
- 1932