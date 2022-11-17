This year’s holiday season is bringing a new kind of "football" experience to the U.S. — the 2022 World Cup. The first match is already here, with kickoff happening Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. CT. The tournament runs through December 18.



FOX 26 is airing many of the biggest matchups including the U.S. men’s team, while FOX Sports will also air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App.

Here are the ways you can watch World Cup matches:

How to watch on FOX 26

Fans can watch all 64 World Cup matches on FOX, FS1, and FOX Sports.com. All scheduled U.S. games are on FOX on the following dates and times:

Mon, Nov. 21: United States vs. Wales: 1 p.m. CT, FOX

Fri, Nov. 25: England vs. United States: 1 p.m. CT, FOX

Tue, Nov. 29: Iran vs. United States: 1 p.m. CT, FOX

Should the U.S. advance, those games will be on FOX as well.

World Cup match schedule



Given Qatar’s location in the Middle East, kickoff times range from early morning to mid-afternoon on the east coast. Here’s how the 64 games will be covered over the World Cup’s five different kickoff times.



Nov. 20-Dec. 2: Group Stage

4 a.m. CT: 12 games

7 a.m. CT: 12 games

9 a.m. CT: No games

10 a.m. CT: 12 games

1 p.m. CT: 12 games

Dec. 3-Dec. 10: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals

4 a.m. CT: No games

7 a.m. CT: No games

9 a.m. CT: Six games

10 a.m. CT: No games

1 p.m. CT: Six games

Dec. 13-Dec. 14: Semifinals

4 a.m. CT: No games

7 a.m. CT: No games

9 a.m. CT: No games

10 a.m. CT: No games

1 p.m. CT: Two games

Dec. 17-Dec. 18: Third place and Final

4 a.m. CT: No games

7 a.m. CT: No games

9 a.m. CT: Two games

10 a.m. CT: No games

1 p.m. CT: No games

How to watch on your smart TV

Both FS1 and FOX are available on every major streaming service in the U.S.



Fans can stream games by downloading the FOX Sports app on Apple TV, Roku, Sling TV, XBOX, Google Chromecast, FireTV, and Android TV.



Additionally, FOX-owned Tubi is offering match replays on demand for free in 4K. You can download the Tubi app on your smart TV and create an account to begin watching.



How to watch on your phone

You can download the FOX Sports app by downloading it on your iPhone via the Apple App Store, or through Google Play on your Android or smartphone.



The Tubi app is also available for download for Android and for iPhone.



How to watch online

Both a FOX Sports account and a Tubi account will give you access to watch matches online.



Visit foxsports.com/instant-access, and then you’ll then need to log in with either your paid TV subscription provider account, such as DirectTV, Hulu, or YouTube TV.



You can stream matches for free on Tubi, but they won’t be live. Tubi will have all 64 matches available on-demand and will scatter them throughout a World Cup channel as replays. You can find them here.

We will not be streaming World Cup matches here on FOX26Houston.com.

Watch full game replays on Tubi

Tubi has positioned itself to be a go-to World Cup destination. As mentioned, all 64 matches will be available for free on-demand and programmed into Tubi’s World Cup 2022 channel as replays in 4K definition.



Tubi’s World Cup channel and on-demand offerings also hold premium library content, including series and films highlighting past and future FIFA World Cup tournament.



You can get access — for free — to Tubi’s FIFE World Cup FAST Channel here.

World Cup watch parties in Houston

As fans around the world brace themselves in anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Houston Dynamo and Dash announced a variety of events for residents to enjoy throughout the tournament.

Soccer fans, according to a press release shared by the Houston Dynamo Football Club, are invited to watch the World Cup at 9 events at Karbach Brewery Co. and Pitch 25, respectively.

This comes right as the U.S. Men's National Team will be featured in the World Cup for the first time since 2014 on Monday, November 21.

Karbach Brewery, located on the eponymous street, and Pitch 25 on Walker St., can win prizes like autographed memorabilia, bobble heads, and tote bags at their watch parties as well starting Monday. Fans might also get a chance to meet Dynamo and Dash legends, coaches, and staff at the locations.

On November 26, the Club will host Futbol Fiesta Mundial beginning at 10 a.m. at Houston Sports Park. Dynamo Youth Programs and the South Texas Youth Soccer Association will host two youth clinics at the event with the first session starting at 10 a.m. CT and a second session starting at 11 a.m. CT. Fans are invited to watch Herrera and El Tri face Lionel Messi and Argentina at 1 p.m. CT in the second match day of Group C.

The best part is admission to all events will be free, with additional dates to follow.

You can see their entire festivities calendar by visiting Houston Dynamo Club's website. You can also find continuous updates by clicking here.