Houston shooting: 15-year-old hospitalized, suspects fled in truck

15-year-old shot in northeast Houston

What we know:

On Friday, the Houston Police Department stated officers were called to Nyssa Street for reports of a 15-year-old male who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to police at the scene, the teen was outside of a home in the neighborhood when the white truck pulled up.

There was an interaction with the victim and suspects before one shot was fired at the victim.

Police say the suspects were seen leaving in the white pickup truck, officials say.

Officers are at the hospital with the victim to interview him.

What we don't know:

There was no information provided on possible suspects.