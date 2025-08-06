The Brief In 2022, Tony Earls Jr. shot at 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez's family, mistaking their car for a person who had just robbed him. Earls was indicted for murder in 2024, but the charges were dropped on Wednesday. Earls was indicted for manslaughter at the end of July 2025.



A murder charge has been dropped against a 2022 robbery victim-turned-shooting suspect, but he is facing another charge in this incident.

Houston Arlene Alvarez shooting: Murder charge dropped against Tony Earls Jr.

What we know:

A murder charge was dropped against Tony Earls Jr. for the shooting death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez.

However, court documents show a grand jury indicted him on a manslaughter charge on July 31, 2025.

A judge denied reducing Earls' bond on Wednesday.

Arlene Alvarez shooting: Legal back-and-forth since 9-year-old's death

Timeline:

The shooting happened in February 2022. Authorities say Earls shot at Arlene's family's car, thinking it was carrying the person who had just robbed him at an ATM.

In July 2022, a grand jury decided not to indict Earls for the shooting.

Two years later, new evidence uncovered by an FBI firearms expert compelled prosecutors to re-present the case to a grand jury in 2024. At that time, he was indicted on a murder charge. His trial was set to begin in June 2025.

What's next:

Prosecutors and Earls' defense team are preparing for his trial.

What we don't know:

There is no information on when Earls' manslaughter trial will begin.

The suspect who Earls was initially trying to shoot has not been identified.

Related article