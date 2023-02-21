In a now-deleted Facebook Live tirade, a woman admits to stealing clothes from a Houston area mall but shows no remorse.

"Drop the name, tell them who it is," a woman says in a Facebook video. "Not only did I steal, the world knows I steal. That ain’t surprising. Now, (expletive) that’s walking around this (expletive). That’s what I do. Shoplifting is what I do, that’s not surprising to nobody."

On Facebook, surveillance images of someone stealing from Deerbrook Mall were posted Tuesday afternoon by the Humble Police Department.

Grizzy’s Hood News then shared the FOX 26 post. Quickly, people started tagging a woman who they believed looked like the woman seen in the Humble PD surveillance photos.

Moments later, the woman went on Facebook live and reacted to the accusations.

"It’s just crazy to me how y’all wait," said the woman. "How these ugly (expletive) white folks wait this long to post something. You post stuff to get more likes and more haha’s."

According to Humble police, a woman, a possible boyfriend, and the woman’s baby stole hundreds of dollars worth of items from Dillard’s at Deerbrook Mall.

While leaving the store, a deputy stopped the couple. While the man was apprehended, the woman kept running. While she ran from authorities, police say she left her baby and stolen items in the mall parking lot and drove off.

"Turn me in all you (expletive) want," said the woman on Facebook. Y’all can tell them my name, my first name, last name, all that. I’ll be out of jail tomorrow. That’s don’t bother me. I’ll be out of jail tomorrow. No probation. No parole."

While the woman shows little or no remorse for allegedly stealing from Dillard’s, she doesn’t agree with what the police say happened.

"To get on here and say, she left her (expletive) child and ran," said the woman. "The (expletive) believe, I left my child and took off running?"

A spokesperson from Humble PD says to come to meet with them at the police station if she disagrees with what happened that day.