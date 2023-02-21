article

Authorities need your help after a shoplifter reportedly left a small child behind while fleeing Deerbrook Mall.

According to the Humble Police Department, the unidentified woman was involved in a theft at the Dillard's at Deerbrook Mall when at some point, she fled the scene, leaving behind a small child.

The relationship between the shoplifter and the child is unclear, as of this writing.

If you have any information on the woman's identity, you're asked to contact the Humble PD.