A group of shoplifters were caught on camera attacking a store security guard at Willowbrook Mall. Police now need your help looking for some of the ones who got away.

It happened at a department store at the mall in northwest Houston back in January.

Police say three women walked around the store and hid merchandise under their clothes.

That's when they were confronted by Loss Prevention employees, who tried to stop them from walking out with the unpaid merchandise. However, video shows the women assaulting the employees.

One of the women, investigators identified as LeAndria Martin, 22, was arrested and charged with robbery and bodily injury However, the other two got away.

Officials described both of them as Black women in their early to mid-20s. One of them was wearing a black Nike pullover hoodie with light-colored pants, while the other was wearing a gray pullover and light-colored pants.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these women that may help lead to an arrest, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 by calling them at 713-222-TIPS or going online.