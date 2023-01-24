Houston-area school closures, cancellations, early release due to weather in Southeast Texas
Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m.
Due to the weather, some school districts are canceling after school activities or releasing students early. Here's a list of changes for Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Alief ISD
All afterschool activities are canceled including Extended Day Programs & UIL events, on-campus meetings and staff trainings.
Clear Creek ISD
Intermediate cross country and B team high school soccer have been canceled. A call for other extracurricular activities will be made soon.
Cleveland ISD
All after school activities have been canceled. The Boys Soccer and Girls Basketball games scheduled for this evening are still on.
Crosby ISD
All Crosby ISD after school activities have been canceled for this afternoon and evening.
Channelview ISD
All after school activities have been canceled.
Dayton ISD
All non-UIL after school activities have been canceled.
Dickinson ISD
All after school and extracurricular activities are canceled. At this time, the DHS Varsity soccer game and Athletic Banquet scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. will continue as planned.
East Chamber ISD
ECISD will run buses early at 1 p.m. ACE and all after school activities are canceled.
Fort Bend ISD
All FBISD after school practices, activities, and athletic meetings are being canceled for both middle school and high school. The Extended Day Program will operate normally.
Galena Park ISD
Galena Park ISD is canceling all after school activities, events, meetings and night school. Varsity-level after school practices, rehearsals and athletic extracurricular events may be limited. Check with your child's coach or sponsor.
Houston ISD
All HISD after-school activities are canceled due to inclement weather forecast.
La Porte ISD
All campus after-school activities are canceled.
Lamar CISD
All outdoor practices and UIL events have been canceled.
Liberty ISD
All campuses will be releasing students early at 1 p.m.
Sheldon ISD
All Sheldon ISD after school activities are canceled.
Spring ISD
Spring ISD will be canceling all after school outdoor sports, practices and activities.
Spring Branch ISD
SBISD is canceling all after school activities. Coaches will be in touch for information regarding athletics this afternoon.