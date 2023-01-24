Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from TUE 1:45 PM CST until TUE 2:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
16
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:07 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:04 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Waller County, Wharton County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 10:51 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Calhoun County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Beach Hazard Statement
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:34 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:56 PM CST until TUE 3:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:26 PM CST until TUE 2:30 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:15 PM CST until TUE 3:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:11 PM CST until TUE 2:15 PM CST, Austin County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Waller County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 12:53 PM CST until TUE 2:45 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Jackson County, Waller County, Wharton County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:30 PM CST, Fort Bend County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

Houston-area school closures, cancellations, early release due to weather in Southeast Texas

By
Published 
Updated 1:52PM
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m.

Due to the weather, some school districts are canceling after school activities or releasing students early. Here's a list of changes for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

MORE: Storms, tornado watch for several Southeast Texas counties

Alief ISD

All afterschool activities are canceled including Extended Day Programs & UIL events, on-campus meetings and staff trainings.

Clear Creek ISD

Intermediate cross country and B team high school soccer have been canceled. A call for other extracurricular activities will be made soon.

Cleveland ISD

All after school activities have been canceled. The Boys Soccer and Girls Basketball games scheduled for this evening are still on.

Crosby ISD

All Crosby ISD after school activities have been canceled for this afternoon and evening.

Channelview ISD

All after school activities have been canceled.

Dayton ISD

All non-UIL after school activities have been canceled.

Dickinson ISD

All after school and extracurricular activities are canceled. At this time, the DHS Varsity soccer game and Athletic Banquet scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. will continue as planned.

East Chamber ISD

ECISD will run buses early at 1 p.m. ACE and all after school activities are canceled.

Fort Bend ISD

All FBISD after school practices, activities, and athletic meetings are being canceled for both middle school and high school. The Extended Day Program will operate normally.

Galena Park ISD

Galena Park ISD is canceling all after school activities, events, meetings and night school. Varsity-level after school practices, rehearsals and athletic extracurricular events may be limited. Check with your child's coach or sponsor.

Houston ISD

All HISD after-school activities are canceled due to inclement weather forecast.

La Porte ISD

All campus after-school activities are canceled.

Lamar CISD

All outdoor practices and UIL events have been canceled.

Liberty ISD

All campuses will be releasing students early at 1 p.m.

Sheldon ISD

All Sheldon ISD after school activities are canceled.

Spring ISD

Spring ISD will be canceling all after school outdoor sports, practices and activities.

Spring Branch ISD

SBISD is canceling all after school activities. Coaches will be in touch for information regarding athletics this afternoon.