Storms are moving through the Houston area on Tuesday, and a tornado watch is in effect for several Southeast Texas counties until 6 p.m.

Due to the weather, some school districts are canceling after school activities or releasing students early. Here's a list of changes for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Alief ISD

All afterschool activities are canceled including Extended Day Programs & UIL events, on-campus meetings and staff trainings.

Clear Creek ISD

Intermediate cross country and B team high school soccer have been canceled. A call for other extracurricular activities will be made soon.

Cleveland ISD

All after school activities have been canceled. The Boys Soccer and Girls Basketball games scheduled for this evening are still on.

Crosby ISD

All Crosby ISD after school activities have been canceled for this afternoon and evening.

Channelview ISD

All after school activities have been canceled.

Dayton ISD

All non-UIL after school activities have been canceled.

Dickinson ISD

All after school and extracurricular activities are canceled. At this time, the DHS Varsity soccer game and Athletic Banquet scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. will continue as planned.

East Chamber ISD

ECISD will run buses early at 1 p.m. ACE and all after school activities are canceled.

Fort Bend ISD

All FBISD after school practices, activities, and athletic meetings are being canceled for both middle school and high school. The Extended Day Program will operate normally.

Galena Park ISD

Galena Park ISD is canceling all after school activities, events, meetings and night school. Varsity-level after school practices, rehearsals and athletic extracurricular events may be limited. Check with your child's coach or sponsor.

Houston ISD

All HISD after-school activities are canceled due to inclement weather forecast.

La Porte ISD

All campus after-school activities are canceled.

Lamar CISD

All outdoor practices and UIL events have been canceled.

Liberty ISD

All campuses will be releasing students early at 1 p.m.

Sheldon ISD

All Sheldon ISD after school activities are canceled.

Spring ISD

Spring ISD will be canceling all after school outdoor sports, practices and activities.

Spring Branch ISD

SBISD is canceling all after school activities. Coaches will be in touch for information regarding athletics this afternoon.