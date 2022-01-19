Houston area road crews on 'standby' ahead of possible winter weather

It's been a week of wild weather across southeast Texas.

On Wednesday, temperatures reached almost 80 degrees in Houston. On Thursday, a wintry mix of precipitation is possible.

LATEST WEATHER FORECAST

Ahead of the major cold front, thunderstorms brought heavy rain and lightning to the region. Much of the area saw heavy rain Wednesday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Texas Department of Transportation, they have crews on standby Thursday prepared for winter weather.

"We stand ready," said Danny Perez from TxDOT. "We have crews available, resources, and material ready to go as needed."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

While portions of Texas are under Winter Storm watches and warnings, Houston isn’t expected to see major impacts from the wintry precipitation. However, that could change.

Perez says their crews are ready for snow, sleet, and ice, just in case.

Advertisement

"It could impact areas to the north, it could impact areas to the south, or to the west," said Perez. "What we’re going to do is continue to monitor those conditions. We’ll have crews on standby."